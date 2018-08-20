Ravencoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $494,956.00 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $31.15 million and approximately $494,956.00 worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015485 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00283577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00151768 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 1,669,840,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Nanex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

