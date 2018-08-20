Rapid7 (RPD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rapid7 earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.5376357819947 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $33.42 on Monday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 105.43% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $4,551,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $735,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,597,118. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

