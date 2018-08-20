QuickLogic (QUIK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.98

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 98.27% and a negative net margin of 121.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,731 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 104,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 199,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

