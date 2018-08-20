Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.63 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005839 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Iquant and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $19.63 million and $336,804.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001530 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00070008 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.03630439 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Iquant, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

