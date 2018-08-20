Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $858,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,798,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,112,000 after buying an additional 2,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,254,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after buying an additional 1,778,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 73.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,294,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 510.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 1,072,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $86,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,007,576.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $199,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,766.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,189 shares of company stock valued at $315,810. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

