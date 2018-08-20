Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $893,000 Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Andeavor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Andeavor by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Andeavor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Andeavor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Andeavor by 9.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANDV opened at $144.84 on Monday. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $152.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

In related news, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $74,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $8,591,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,975,589.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ANDV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

