Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

BATS EFG opened at $78.45 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

