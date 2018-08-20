Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

