Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KHP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

IEFA stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

