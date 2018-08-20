QCR (QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

QCRH opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $679.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. QCR has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 20.84%. research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QCR by 18.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in QCR by 9.8% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 235,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in QCR by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

