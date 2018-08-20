Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Reduced by Analyst

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WWD. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

WWD opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $388,761.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,191.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 9,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $731,622.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,212 shares of company stock worth $2,850,288. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $217,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $283,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 48.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

