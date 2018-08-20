Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. (IVC) Cut by Analyst

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invacare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVC. UBS Group raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $555.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Invacare has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invacare by 7,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,302.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $130,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,946.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,582 shares of company stock valued at $643,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.