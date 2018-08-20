Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of CNK opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 413.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 453.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

