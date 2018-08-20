Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

CSCO stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

