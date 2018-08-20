Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXS. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.