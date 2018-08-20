Psilocybin (PSY) Price Hits $0.0280 on Exchanges

Psilocybin (CURRENCY:PSY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Psilocybin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Psilocybin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Psilocybin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Psilocybin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Psilocybin alerts:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin Coin Profile

Psilocybin (PSY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Psilocybin

Psilocybin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Psilocybin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Psilocybin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Psilocybin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Psilocybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Psilocybin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.