Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires 314,931 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 80.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,931 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bancorp comprises about 3.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $44,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,483.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

