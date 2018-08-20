Prospect Capital (PSEC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

Media coverage about Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prospect Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1061011442281 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.