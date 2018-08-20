ProChain Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One ProChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and FCoin. ProChain has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00295214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00153061 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00037055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain . ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

