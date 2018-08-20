Private Vista LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Private Vista LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $113,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

In related news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total value of $12,501,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target (down from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,245.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,200.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $861.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.