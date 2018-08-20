Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,919 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 393,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

