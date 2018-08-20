Price Wealth Management Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Price Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $196,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.44%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

