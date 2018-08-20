Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

