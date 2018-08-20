PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on PQG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. PQ Group has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PQ Group by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 464,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

