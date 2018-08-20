PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.44 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $26,491.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.04390868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.75 or 0.08252033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00857833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.01477277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00197460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.02118971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00295516 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 220,485,216 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

