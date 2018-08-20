Potbelly (PBPB) versus Noble Roman’s (NROM) Financial Survey

Potbelly (OTCMKTS: NROM) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Potbelly alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Potbelly and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 2 1 0 2.33 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Potbelly presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Potbelly’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Potbelly is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Potbelly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Potbelly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Potbelly and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -2.33% 6.70% 4.59% Noble Roman’s -29.98% -24.50% -15.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Potbelly and Noble Roman’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $428.11 million 0.81 -$6.95 million $0.31 44.03 Noble Roman’s $9.83 million 1.41 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Potbelly.

Risk & Volatility

Potbelly has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Potbelly beats Noble Roman’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone take-n-bake locations. It franchises and licenses under the Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza and sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,768 franchised or licensed outlets. It has operations in 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Italy, the Dominican Republic, and Canada. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.