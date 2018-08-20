Potbelly (PBPB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Potbelly from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potbelly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

