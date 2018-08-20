Post (POST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Post Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereals in the United States and Canada. The Company’s products are manufactured through a production platform consisting of four owned primary facilities and sold through a variety of channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. Its portfolio of brands includes diverse offerings such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Post Selects, Great Grains, Spoon Size Shredded Wheat, Post Raisin Bran, Grape-Nuts and Honeycomb. Post Holdings Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POST. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NYSE POST opened at $98.34 on Friday. Post has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.13.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $23,225,000.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

