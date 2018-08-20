Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stars Group (TSG) Stock Price

Media stories about Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stars Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.173467910751 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

