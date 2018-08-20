Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne accounts for approximately 1.3% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 844,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after buying an additional 482,539 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 706,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after buying an additional 344,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,926,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 505,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 313,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $57.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $62.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

