Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.66, for a total value of $2,999,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $13,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,410 shares of company stock valued at $39,958,747 in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $269.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $169.61 and a 12 month high of $311.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

