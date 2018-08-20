Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $543,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,498,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,963,000 after purchasing an additional 733,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in eBay by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,231,752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $298,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 676.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,411,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

eBay stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

