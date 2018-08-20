Poehling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Adient PLC (ADNT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Adient by 57.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,341,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,251,000 after buying an additional 3,394,306 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Adient by 1.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,268,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 9.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,962,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,268,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,901,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adient by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after purchasing an additional 581,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Guggenheim set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.