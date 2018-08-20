Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 218,460 Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Cannae comprises about 3.5% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cannae had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Hugh R. Harris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $298,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

