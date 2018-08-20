Po.et (POE) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.74 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Po.et has a market cap of $21.74 million and approximately $382,854.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OEX, Binance and OKEx. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00287060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00036955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,344,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, DDEX, OEX, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

