Pivotal Research Increases SYSCO (SYY) Price Target to $62.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

SYY stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $53,113,422.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,060.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,133,781 shares of company stock valued at $207,428,536. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $50,934,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,998,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,904,000 after purchasing an additional 645,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

