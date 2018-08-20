PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1485276975098 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PF stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

