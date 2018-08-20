Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,240 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $182,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $62.05 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

