Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 60,416 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,416 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,512,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in MSG Networks by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 687,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in MSG Networks by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 686,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after buying an additional 247,734 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in MSG Networks by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,087,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after buying an additional 163,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MSG Networks by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 144,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.