Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $131.04 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $111.05 and a twelve month high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

