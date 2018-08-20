Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Methanex worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Methanex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,713,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Methanex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

MEOH opened at $70.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.10 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.