Philip J. Deutch Sells 51,664 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Philip J. Deutch sold 51,664 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,367,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $946.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of -0.70.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TPI Composites by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TPI Composites by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.