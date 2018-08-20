Phantomx (PNX) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $36,749.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.02305753 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000583 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002122 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002615 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 29,084,935 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

