PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.69 to $82.69 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

NYSE PTR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,989. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

