PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Laurel Grove Capital LLC

Laurel Grove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.0% of Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Laurel Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $114.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

