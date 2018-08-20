Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.2454267389472 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

PEBO traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.90. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

