People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.43.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $92.05 and a 1 year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

