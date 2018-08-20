People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,217 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.41.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $233.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

