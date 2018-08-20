Penumbra Inc (PEN) Receives $156.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $1,501,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $5,952,954. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $124.50. 7,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,140. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.