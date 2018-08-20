Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

PEI stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $712.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

